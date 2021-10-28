Persistence Price Hits $9.93 on Exchanges (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar. One Persistence coin can now be purchased for $9.93 or 0.00016165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a market capitalization of $568.75 million and $3.65 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00051456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $142.93 or 0.00232667 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00099410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Persistence (XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 119,009,204 coins and its circulating supply is 57,275,223 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

