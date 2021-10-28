Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. On average, analysts expect Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.616 dividend. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBR. HSBC lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

