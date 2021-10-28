Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,428,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 273,063 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $95,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.31. The company had a trading volume of 332,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,804,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

