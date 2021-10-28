PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 237,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of PG&E worth $17,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in PG&E during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Price Michael F purchased a new position in PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PG&E by 656.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

