Phantasma (SOUL) Price Tops $0.68 on Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001106 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $70.12 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,709.00 or 1.00174448 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00062917 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00042643 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.40 or 0.00635381 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 83.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,908,489 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

