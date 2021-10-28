Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $16.15

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.15, but opened at $17.77. Pharvaris shares last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 8 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $565.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Equities analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHVS. FMR LLC raised its position in Pharvaris by 17.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,202,000 after purchasing an additional 490,490 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic LLC acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,716,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,910,000. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,447,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.