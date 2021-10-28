Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s previous close.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Shares of PSXP stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 25,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,350. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,582 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4,689.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,195,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after buying an additional 2,149,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,297,000 after buying an additional 653,359 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 688,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,161,000 after buying an additional 297,333 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 900,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after buying an additional 182,457 shares during the period. 17.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

