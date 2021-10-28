Phore (PHR) Price Down 16.2% This Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $2,328.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0712 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012069 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 76% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.16 or 0.00621795 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,277,505 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.