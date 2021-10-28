Photon Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 47.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Photon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Photon has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Photon has a market cap of $81,207.32 and approximately $2.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,709.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,377.17 or 0.07093184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.87 or 0.00312546 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $590.07 or 0.00956197 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00086033 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.70 or 0.00437044 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.99 or 0.00265749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.99 or 0.00233340 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 42,141,320,554 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.