PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Shares Down 0%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS)’s share price fell 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $99.01 and last traded at $99.10. 366,979 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 312,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.12.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average of $99.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,591,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,028 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $44,880,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 368,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,862,000 after buying an additional 126,783 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,459,000 after buying an additional 38,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,824.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter.

