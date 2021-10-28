PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.52

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.52 and traded as low as $17.89. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 269,579 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 6.8% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 365.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 245,545 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

