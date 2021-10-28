Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 62,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

A number of research firms have commented on PIFYF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.55 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

