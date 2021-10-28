Pinkcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $2,584.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.83 or 0.00303292 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00015641 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004019 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 457,177,808 coins and its circulating supply is 431,917,372 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

