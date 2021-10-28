Pinterest (PINS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Pinterest to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. On average, analysts expect Pinterest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PINS stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $45.30 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.00 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $5,570,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $455,414.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,908 shares of company stock valued at $36,579,276. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pinterest stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.54% of Pinterest worth $2,308,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

