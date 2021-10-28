Piper Sandler Trims Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price to $183.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $291.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.16.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $140.78 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.46.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total transaction of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,864. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after buying an additional 1,592,818 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,335,000 after buying an additional 1,244,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,532,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

