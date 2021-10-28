PIVX Market Capitalization Achieves $49.87 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 28th. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001203 BTC on major exchanges. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $49.87 million and approximately $961,524.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded 59.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011250 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012950 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 67,416,405 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

