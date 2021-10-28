PIXEL Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $131.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIXEL has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,446.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.41 or 0.00926676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.97 or 0.00263595 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.70 or 0.00227345 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00029960 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002915 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

