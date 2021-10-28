Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.675-1.725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Plantronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.700 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Plantronics stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.79. 636,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,633. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $431.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plantronics news, CEO David M. Shull bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,432,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Warren Schlichting bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $57,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

