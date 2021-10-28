Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

Shares of POLY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 636,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,633. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%. The company had revenue of $431.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, CEO David M. Shull bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 181,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,432,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Warren Schlichting purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.