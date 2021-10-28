PlayAGS (AGS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect PlayAGS to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.09 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. On average, analysts expect PlayAGS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $322.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 3.41. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PlayAGS stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 1,654.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,327 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of PlayAGS worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PlayAGS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

