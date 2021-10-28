PlayGame (PXG) Market Cap Reaches $399,915.12

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $399,915.12 and $14,442.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00051456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.93 or 0.00232667 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00099410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

