Playkey Hits Market Capitalization of $735,636.27 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Playkey has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Playkey has a market cap of $735,636.27 and $147,580.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00049926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.05 or 0.00209608 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00099399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Playkey Profile

PKT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

