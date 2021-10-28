Playtech (LON:PTEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $687.50

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 687.50 ($8.98) and last traded at GBX 682.39 ($8.92), with a volume of 2087923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 673 ($8.79).

PTEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Playtech to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Playtech from GBX 468 ($6.11) to GBX 680 ($8.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Playtech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 560 ($7.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 426.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 434.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

