Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Director Greg Petersen Buys 12,500 Shares

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Director Greg Petersen purchased 12,500 shares of Plus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $5.42.
Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on PSTV shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.
About Plus Therapeutics
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.
