Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Director Greg Petersen Buys 12,500 Shares

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Director Greg Petersen purchased 12,500 shares of Plus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $5.42.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 824.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 635,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSTV shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

