Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.47

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 1798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $783.34 million, a P/E ratio of -23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

