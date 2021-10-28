PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.10

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 7150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.78.

Separately, Argus cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3275 dividend. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 1,250.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

