POA (POA) Price Tops $0.0356

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last seven days, POA has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a total market cap of $10.44 million and approximately $804,888.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
POA Coin Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,141,992 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
