Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 357.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,280,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,400 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.5% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $120,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.60. The stock had a trading volume of 885,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,592,891. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $128.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

