Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 387.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,192,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 947,978 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $68,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,689,400. The firm has a market cap of $240.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

