Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 258,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 1,075.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 282,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Arista Networks worth $102,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,636,000 after buying an additional 23,814 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 367.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,573,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,378,000 after buying an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

ANET traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $408.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,468. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.35 and a 52 week high of $411.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $363.81 and its 200-day moving average is $352.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $3,719,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $189,738.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,414 shares of company stock worth $98,582,183. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

