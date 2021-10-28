Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $66.24 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796,275 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Raytheon Technologies worth $66,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,168,000. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $89.49. 41,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,026,518. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.25 and its 200-day moving average is $85.37. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $134.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.