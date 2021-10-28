Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,086,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,300 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Dominion Energy worth $79,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $627,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

