Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 558,509 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,509 shares during the period. Elastic makes up 0.7% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.15% of Elastic worth $153,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 154.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.37.

In other news, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $1,209,778.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,777.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 752,490 shares of company stock worth $125,566,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.77. 8,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,968. Elastic has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -103.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

