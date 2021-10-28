Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 298,617 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 298,617 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $63,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

PayPal stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.43. 235,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,847,977. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $274.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

