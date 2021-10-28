Polar Price Down 31.5% Over Last Week (POLARV3)

Polar (CURRENCY:POLARV3) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. Polar has a market capitalization of $235,947.05 and $27,329.00 worth of Polar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polar coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Polar has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00071704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00099692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,627.99 or 0.99867789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,346.18 or 0.07042962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00022196 BTC.

Polar Profile

Polar’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,346,551 coins. Polar’s official Twitter account is @polarisdefi

Polar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polar using one of the exchanges listed above.

