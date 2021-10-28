Polkadex (PDEX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $54.87 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for $17.29 or 0.00028115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkadex has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $54.87 million and $2.37 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00069213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00069899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00094066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,502.55 or 0.99986529 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.79 or 0.06762693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00020718 BTC.

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

