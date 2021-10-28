Polymath (POLY) Hits Market Cap of $521.34 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Polymath has a market cap of $521.34 million and $53.06 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.10 or 0.00315087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000464 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,698,803 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

