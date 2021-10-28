PolypuX (PUX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,104.00

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. In the last seven days, PolypuX has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. PolypuX has a total market cap of $60,104.92 and approximately $3,104.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00069329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00069997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00095065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,342.96 or 0.97633914 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,239.20 or 0.06858954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002530 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

