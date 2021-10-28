Poolz Finance Price Reaches $11.71 on Top Exchanges (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $33.37 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $11.71 or 0.00018989 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00070027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00072716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00100751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,689.76 or 1.00046238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,345.99 or 0.07048165 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00021907 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,035 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

