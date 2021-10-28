Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Trading 12.3% Higher

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) shares shot up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.96 and last traded at $19.96. 3,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,687,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRCH. Guggenheim began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $27,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $997,792. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 85.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 400,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 184,292 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 378.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the third quarter worth about $30,073,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 122,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter worth about $3,072,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

