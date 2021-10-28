Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Portman Ridge Finance has set its Q2 guidance at $0.15 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 112.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Shares of PTMN stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $222.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 24,843 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 721.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,620 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. 13.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.