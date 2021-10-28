PotCoin (POT) Hits One Day Volume of $2,953.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $2,953.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,404.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,248.92 or 0.07034081 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.68 or 0.00314017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $578.06 or 0.00956970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00085659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.43 or 0.00439422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.51 or 0.00269040 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.65 or 0.00242785 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,950,823 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

