PowerFleet (PWFL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect PowerFleet to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. On average, analysts expect PowerFleet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PWFL stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06. PowerFleet has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $237.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PowerFleet stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of PowerFleet worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

