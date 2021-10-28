PowerPool (CVP) Market Capitalization Tops $57.36 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00002635 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $57.36 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00051456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.93 or 0.00232667 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00099410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,438,590 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

