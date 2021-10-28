PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ PPD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.19. 1,056,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,184. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59. PPD has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $47.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PPD stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,990 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of PPD worth $49,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

