Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

PRDSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Prada in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Prada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

PRDSY stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. Prada has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $16.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

