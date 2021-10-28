Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Trading Up 2.8%

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY)’s share price was up 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

