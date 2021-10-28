Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.40% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $10,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 90.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 43,856 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,342,000 after buying an additional 1,251,079 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,435,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,767,000 after buying an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,500,000 after buying an additional 65,690 shares during the last quarter.

PBH stock opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $60.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

