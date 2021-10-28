Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 175.33 ($2.29).

LON:PHP opened at GBX 154 ($2.01) on Thursday. Primary Health Properties has a one year low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a one year high of GBX 170.20 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 14.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 161.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 157.08.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

