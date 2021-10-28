Primecoin Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Primecoin has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,258,244 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

